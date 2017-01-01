About Spartanburg Soaring!

In spring 2014, Chapman Cultural Center launched a community-wide initiative called Spartanburg Soaring! to encourage creativity, promote healthy outdoor activity, and to build civic pride. Using kites as a common theme, Spartanburg Soaring! engaged cultural curiosity and promoted active play through activities and events all across the city. The kite festival takes place in and around the Chapman Cultural Center each spring, when hundreds of colorful kites fill the skies above Spartanburg.

In addition to the professional kite flyers who wow the crowds with amazing aerial maneuvers, and the members of the Spartanburg Soaring! Kite Club, there is live music, great food trucks, and an art market. Kids can make and decorate their own kites, purchase a kite from the CCC, or bring a kite from home. The festival is free and open to all, including the many international kite flyers who have come from Europe, Asia, Canada, and across the United States to join the fun.

For most updates on food vendors, artists, etc., check out our Facebook page.

Spartanburg Soaring! Partners

Really cool video by Tim Farrell.

Another really cool video by Hub City Bees.